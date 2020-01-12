March 28, 1938 – November 25, 2020

NOCONA – W.H. “Buster” Duck Jr., 82, died Nov. 25, 2020.

There was a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Nocona Cemetery with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating.

Duck was born on March 28, 1938 in Seminole, OK to William H. Duck Sr. and Beula Mae Morgan Duck. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany and was past commander of Nocona VFW Post# 8558. Duck and Marzie delivered Meals on Wheels for several years. He worked most of his life in the oilfield on the old cable tool rigs and as a pumper and retired at 81 years of age.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents and sisters, Ethel and Dorothy.

He is survived by his sister, Della Elam; sons, Patrick Duck, Spanish Fort, David Duck, Nocona; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Nocona VFW c/o Randy Duckworth, 100 Baylor St., Nocona, TX 76255 or Carpenter’s Shop, Meals on Wheels, 400 Boston, Nocona, TX 76255.