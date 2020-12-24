What not to say, how to say it

(NAPSI)—When it comes to succeeding in business, it’s important to know what not to say and how not to say it. Fortunately, a recent survey can help you and your firm avoid these pitfalls.

What Not To Say

For example, people have a low tolerance for work jargon. When asked what work phrases they hate the most, respondents replied:

1.Per my last e-mail: 32%

2.We’re all in this together: 32%

3.Blue sky thinking: 29%

4.Did you get that thing I sent you?: 28%

5.Let’s touch base: 27%

6.Let’s circle back: 23%

7.Can you get this to me EOD?: 23%

8.Let’s table that: 21%

9.Let’s get this offline: 12%

Essentially, the key to getting people to read and respond to a message is to keep it simple, keep it short and avoid clichés. The clearest communicators write the way they talk.

How Not To Say It

According to the research, respondents estimated they get 44 e-mails a day and 32 of them aren’t worth paying attention to. That comes to over 16,000 e-mails a year with 11,680 of them deemed a waste of time.

The survey from SizzleDeck, a software application that makes it easy for businesses to build, share and track phone-friendly landing pages, found more than half of Americans polled have difficulty clearing their work e-mail inbox.

Sending a text, however, is still an effective way to get attention. On average people check their phones 18 times during a day and are more than three times more likely to prefer to read text messages than open e-mails. In fact, three-quarters admit checking their phones first thing in the morning and last thing at night.

