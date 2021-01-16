By BARBARA GREEN

Clay Earp hopes to take his dream of creating robotics for the military all the way to West Point as he awaits news of acceptance to the United States Military Academy.

The 17-year-old senior at Victory Christian Academy in Decatur recently received notice of his nomination to the academy by Congressman Mac Thornberry. Each member of the House is allowed up to five nominees at the academy.

Clay Earp waits anxiously to hear about acceptance at West Point. (Courtesy photo)



It is now up to the Military Academy’s Admissions Committee to make the final decision. As with all the military academies selection is very competitive and the application process extensive. A nomination does not assure a place as Earp says only one in four get in at West Point. The teen said he still has to submit his final transcript, but he anticipates acceptance letters will begin to go out in March or April.

The son of Brandon and Trisha Earp, Clay has known for a long while he wanted to serve his country, but he also wanted to go into engineering and pursue robotics.

Graduates of West Point are appointed on active duty as commissioned officers and serve in the U.S. Army for a minimum of five years.

