The year 2020 was a trying year for everyone and the Bowie Chamber of Commerce was no exception. The board tried to work closely with its member businesses to help them find new ways to survive the pandemic which opened the year. Then in May a tornado caused major devastation to the community. However, through it all the chamber has remained active trying to maintain many of its activities such as ribbon cuttings to welcome new members. See what your Bowie Chamber of Commerce was up to during 2020 in a special section inside today’s Bowie News.