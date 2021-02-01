Assisted living residents, staff receive shots

By BARBARA GREEN

A small group of Montague County assisted living center residents and medical staff received their first shot of the Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine Wednesday as Nocona General Hospital awaits the arrival of its first allocation of 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine which were announced this week.

It was an exciting day for the residents and staff at both Independence Hall buildings in Bowie as the CVS Health vaccination team arrived to give the vaccines. Lacresia Gregory, director, said there were 49 shots administered primarily to residents and the medical staff.

Pictured above: Kareece Fallis, director of healthcare services at Independence Hall, receives her vaccine shot. (Courtesy photo)