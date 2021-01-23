Basketball Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Bellevue girls

The Bellevue Lady Eagles beat Prairie Valley at home on Tuesday in the Lady Bulldogs first game back in more than a week.

The Lady Eagles won with little drama 69-31 as their press proved too much for the rusty Lady Bulldogs.

Sky-Lar Embry scored a game high 29 points for Bellevue while Austin Ford scored 15 points and Cirstin Allen scored 12 points.

Coach John McGee thought his team played well overall.

“I feel we played like we are capable of playing we looked like the Bellevue team that I’m used to seeing on the court,” McGee said. “I feel like we are peeking at the right time in district play.”

For Prairie Valley Molly Gilleland led the team with 10 points while Emily Carpenter scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter knows a game at Bellevue is tough even in the best of circumstances, let alone coming off a week of quarantine.

“This was our first game back after quarantine and we struggled,” Carpenter said. “We are looking forward to making up the game missed and getting more time on the court.”

Bellevue is next scheduled to play Midway at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at home. The Lady Bulldogs are next scheduled to play Gold-Burg at 11 a.m. on Jan. 23 at home.

Saint Jo boys

The Saint Jo Panthers got tested against the top-ranked team in the state at home on Tuesday.

The Panthers lost to Slidell 63-41 to drop their first district game of the season against the state powers.

Saint Jo was doing well to try and keep up with the Greyhounds on a night where they could not miss.

The Panthers had a chance to cut the game to seven right before halftime, but a missed a layup and a basket on the other end put an end to that.

That bled into the third quarter where Saint Jo struggled to score all quarter, allowing Slidell to pull away.

Cade Stevens led the team with 12 points and Brice Durham joined him in double-figures with 10 points.

Coach Lyndon Cook thought his team played well at times to hang in there against a team of that quality, but not enough things went there way to seriously come away with an upset win.

“Still thought we made them earn the win and we’ll look at the tape and figure out things we can improve on and adjustments we’ll make for the next time we play these guys,” Cook said.

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at home against Gold-Burg.

Prairie Valley vs Bellevue boys

The Bellevue Eagles won a close game against Prairie Valley on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs came up just short 46-44 with chances to tie the game or take the lead not coming through.

Prairie Valley came back from 10 points in the fourth quarter, doing a good job of forcing turnovers and not turning the ball over much. Unfortunately, the week long quarantine might have affected the shooting because shots were not going in for the Bulldogs.

Tyler Winkler led the team with 19 points, six assists and eight steals. Isaac Yeargin was second with 12 points while Konner Ritchie led the team with six rebounds to go with 11 points and four steals.

Coach Seth Stephens lamented another tight game not going his team’s way.

“I’m proud of how we battled back from a 10 point fourth quarter deficit, and hopefully we start to figure out how to close the deal on some of these close games,” Stephens said.

Bellevue is next scheduled to play Midway at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at home. The Bulldogs are next scheduled to play Gold-Burg at 1 p.m. on Jan. 23 at home.

Gold-Burg girls

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough one against Midway.

The Lady Falcons beat the shorthanded Lady Bears 65-48.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh said she was unable to use her press defense full time like she would have wanted. Playing the big posts Midway have straight up was tough for the undersized, but scrappy Gold-Burg team.

“The girls can score, but we need fresh legs in a tough game like that,” Cromleigh said.

Kelly Contreras led the team with 28 points while Taylor Lyons was second with eight points.

The Lady Bears are next scheduled to play at 11 a.m. on Jan. 23 at Prairie Valley.

Saint Jo girls

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost at home to district leaders Slidell on Tuesday.

The Lady Greyhounds won 63-26 against the Lady Panthers.

Kate Sherwin led Saint Jo with five points. Elaina Everson, Kayden Skidmore and Kyler Dunn each scored four points.

Coach Daniel Lindenborn thought his girls showed a lot of physical and mental toughness.

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at home against Gold-Burg.