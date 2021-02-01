Basketball Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Forestburg girls

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won their rescheduled district game at Forestburg on Monday.

The Lady Bulldogs won 43-30 against the Lady Horns, getting out to a big lead in the first half.

Prairie Valley methodically passed through Forestburg’s two-three zone for open shots away from the basket, avoiding the Lady Horns tall post player Morgan Miller at all cost.

The Lady Bulldogs did well, with five different players scoring baskets in the first quarter, including Molly Gilleland who scored nine of the team’s 17 points.

Forestburg was trying to get the ball in to Miller in the post, but Prairie Valley tried to make it tough by pressuring ball handlers and stuffing the lane with multiple bodies.

The second quarter was similar as the Lady Bulldogs scored 12 points. Hailey Winkler scored eight points to lead the team as Prairie Valley led 29-6 at halftime.

The Lady Horns came out with more energy in the second half. They played smaller at times and found some success driving to the lane while making some 3-pointers. Unfortunately for them, the switch to man defense during some of these moments left the lane wide open as the Lady Bulldogs made them pay on offense.

Still, Forestburg outscored Prairie Valley 13-5 in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 34-19.

The Lady Horns would need a lot of things to break right for them to come back from a double-digit hole, but they fell short.

The Lady Bulldogs scored a bit more in the fourth, enough to make sure Forestburg never got the lead too close as they won.

Saint Jo boys

The Saint Jo Panthers first game back from the Christmas break against Muenster on Wednesday was a defensive struggle they would lose.

The Hornets won the low-scoring game 30-22 as both teams try to shake off the holiday rust.

The Panthers played good defense against the usual 2A power program from down the road. Unfortunately, they also struggled to score against good defense from Muenster.

“We came out hot taking a 10-7 lead in the first, but just couldn’t get anything going after that and they slowly pounded away at us and found ways to score by hitting the boards that we didn’t have on our end,” Coach Lyndon Cook said.

Despite the disappointing loss, Cook was proud how his team competed with the Hornets, a program he has a lot of respect for since he is a graduate from there.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.