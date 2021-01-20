Basketball Roundup

Bellevue vs Forestburg boys

The Bellevue Eagles won at Forestburg on Friday in a pretty one-sided game.

The Eagles won 49-19 against a young Longhorns team.

Bellevue got out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter. Forestburg had its most successful stretch in the second quarter as four different players scored one basket and the team scored 11 points.

Unfortunately, that quarter turned out to be an anomaly as the Longhorns struggled the whole second half to score.

The Eagles never slowed down until the game was in hand in the fourth quarter.

Braxton Osteen led Forestburg with six points while seniors Hayden Berry and James Stokes scored four points each.

Longhorn Coach Eldon Van Hooser thought his team showed improvement at time, but knows they still have a long way to go.

Bellevue is next scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Slidell. Forestburg is next scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Prairie Valley.

Gold-Burg girls

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost at district favorite Slidell on Friday.

The Lady Greyhounds won 85-40, but Coach Cheryl Cromleigh said it does not indicate how much her team competed.

The beginning of the game was tough for the Lady Bears. Cromleigh had to call three time outs during the first quarter to try and settle her players down.

Slidell got off to a monster start, scoring 37 points in the quarter while Gold-Burg struggled to score three.

After that though, the Lady Bears competed much better for the next three quarters of the game. Slidell still had the edge during that time, but it was only 48-37 during that span.

Kelly Contreras scored a season high 25 points for Gold-Burg while Taylor Lyons was second with nine points.

“It was the best the Lady Bears in years have played against Slidell, especially at Slidell,” Cromleigh said.

Gold-Burg is next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Saint Jo.