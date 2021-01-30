Basketball Roundup

Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg boys

The Saint Jo Panthers won against Gold-Burg at home on Tuesday.

The Panthers won 70-29 as the Bears seemed to have no answer that night.

Saint Jo came out and made some outside shots against Gold-Burg’s zone defense, which forced them to make some adjustments. This allowed the Panthers to be able to penetrate into the lane a bit more.

The Bears offense never got going against the press Saint Jo applied as the Panthers forced several turnovers that led to transition opportunities.

Kile Thurman led Saint Jo with 21 points while Cade Steven had a team high 14 assists while scoring 13 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Coming off a tight road win that was crucial for district standings, Coach Lyndon Cook thought his team played well.

“Thought we came out very businesslike and were able to execute our stuff a lot better than in the first time around against these guys,” Cook said.

With the team’s only loss coming against top-rated Slidell, Saint Jo hopes to be playing its best when the team gets one final shot to try and topple the state giants.

Saint Jo is scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Bellevue. Gold-Burg is next scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Midway.

Bellevue girls

The Bellevue Lady Eagles lost to Midway on Tuesday in a close game.

The Lady Falcons won 49-46 to give Bellevue only its second district loss.

Austin Ford led the Lady Eagles with 18 points and Sky-Lar Embry was second with 12 points.

A bad second quarter put Bellevue behind and playing catch-up the rest of the game, falling just short despite playing well in the second half.

Coach John McGee knows his team will have one more game against Midway to try and make the series even.

Bellevue is next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at home against Saint Jo.

Forestburg

Both Forestburg teams had to play the top teams in the district Slidell at home on Tuesday.

It did not go well for either as the Lady Horns lost 77-19 while the Longhorns lost 95-13.

The Forestburg girls had a good first quarter trailing only 21-11, but foul trouble and better defense from the Lady Greyhounds led to the final score. Morgan Miller led the team with 12 points.

The young and undermanned Forestburg boy’s team had little chance against the top-ranked team in the state and Slidell did not hold back in the first quarter scoring 42 points.

Braxton Osteen led the team with eight points while Dylan Ronken was second with three points.

Coach Eldon Van Hooser said the team has to keep working to get everyone up to speed.

Forestburg is next scheduled to play Gold-Burg starting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at home.