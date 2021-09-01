BCDB names snowman winners

A cottage florist and gifts won the Bowie Community Development Snowman Sip & Stroll contest that took place in December. Executive Director Cindy Roller announced the winners this week. Second place went to Clearchoice Pregnancy Resource Center and third place to Henry Insurance. Businesses were invited to create a unique snowman to decorate outside the front of their business and be part of the holiday activities. Winners were picked through a Facebook poll. (Photo by Cindy Roller)