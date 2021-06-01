BISD trustees to consider staff bonus

The trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 8 to discuss possible staff bonuses as Coronavirus relief.

The board will consider a one-time COVID-19 Recognition of Effort bonus of $300. This item was raised at the last board meeting prior to the holiday break.

Superintendent Blake Enlow and Chief Financial Officer Paula Peterson told the board in December they looked at the budget and feel they could accommodate an amount in the $250 – $300 range for its 282 staff members. There was board consensus to prepare a budget amendment.