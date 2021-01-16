BISD Trustees to evaluate supt., discussion admin. building

The annual evaluation of the superintendent and the possible demolition of the damaged administration building will be considered by the Bowie Independent School District Trustees when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Evaluation of the superintendent and his contract will take place in closed session. Blake Enlow has served as superintendent since May 2019.

The facilities committee is expected to make a recommendation to demo the tornado damaged administrative building at 100 W. Wichita and pursue a new building on BISD property located on Nelson Street, between Rock and North Lamb.

Other items on Monday’s agenda including a public hearing on the district Texas Academic Performance Report, Texas Association of School Board policy updates plus the TASB facility study for the district.