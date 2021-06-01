BMX Park nears completion

The upcoming Bowie BMX Bike Park is close to being completed.

Located at 801 South Mill Street, the park was on the cusp of being close to being ridden as early as next week.

Unfortunately, the recent snow fall and rain made the dirt too sloppy according to course director Sean Reno.

After nearly a year of planning, the City of Bowie approved the BMX track back in August. Reno then had USA BMX sanction the track and building started on Sept. 1.

“Its been smooth so far,” Reno said. “We had a BMX photographer donate $5,000 last Friday. We had couple out of Fort Worth donate $1,000, so we have been very fortunate to this point on the build.”

The park is in the final step of being rideable. The Bowie BMX Bike Park Facebook group was initially reaching out for volunteers to help rake the course Jan. 7-Jan. 10. With this setback, the next date for raking is set for Jan. 18.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.