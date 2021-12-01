November 28, 1933 – January 10, 2021

BOWIE – Bob “Blackie” Penn, 87, Bowie, TX died Jan. 10, 2021 in a hospital in Fort Worth, TX.

There will be a private service that takes place.

Penn was born Nov. 28, 1933 in Electra to Edward and Aletha (Bailey) Penn. He married June Wells on April 7, 1972 in Waurika, OK. He was a truck driver for many companies around Bowie. He enjoyed fishing and going to crafting trade shows with his wife.

He is preceded in death by his parents and step-son Byon Reed.

He is survived by his wife, June Penn, Bowie; son, Ed Carter, Abilene; daughters, Lee Anne Banks, Los Angeles, CA, Beverly Colby, Abilene, Bonita Penn, Norwalk, CA, Wanda Faulkner, Dubuque, IA and Laura Harrison, Aliso Vejo, CA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.