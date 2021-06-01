Bowie boys win at Henrietta

The Bowie Jackrabbits won their first road district game at Henrietta on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits used a big fourth quarter grabbing the win 41-34 to go to 2-0 in district play.

The Bearcats started the game off on the right note, grabbing the lead 11-6 in the first quarter. Henrietta made a couple of 3-pointers and some free throws.

Bowie seemed to settle for more outside shots than usual thanks to the Bearcats big post players, but none were going in.

The second quarter was more even as both teams had trouble scoring. The Jackrabbits were behind 19-13 at halftime.

The third quarter was more of the same. Neither team scored in double-figures even though Bowie made a couple of 3-pointers.

Still trailing by six 27-21 heading into the fourth quarter, the Jackrabbits were still in range to turn things around. In the final quarter they did.

Bowie made three 3-pointers, but more importantly it started making free throws. Through the first three quarters the Jackrabbits missed all nine of their free throw attempts.

As Bowie grabbed a hold of the lead early in the fourth quarter, the team did a better job of getting to the free throw line. The team made nine of its 13 attempts in the fourth quarter alone, with most of the damage coming from A.J. Whatley and Drew Weber.

The Bearcats were hoping to keep the game close so only a couple of made shots could get them back the lead, but the Jackrabbits took care of the ball and made their free throws down the stretch to pull away, winning 41-34.

Weber led the team with 12 points while Whatley scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter.

