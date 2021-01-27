Bowie holds on in Jacksboro

The Bowie Jackrabbits did just enough to hold off a late charge at Jacksboro to secure a close win on Friday.

The Jackrabbits survived a couple of late shots for the Tigers to tie the game at the end to win 54-51.

The game got off to a competitive start. Bowie had trouble containing two players who did all of Jacksboro’s scoring from behind the arc and keeping them off the free throw line.

On the offensive end, the Jackrabbits were pretty balanced with four players scoring at least one basket. They got a bigger boost from Cade Thompson though, who made two 3-pointers and scored eight of the team’s 14 points.

The Tigers led 15-14 heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter saw the game change drastically. The Bowie offense caught fire from 3-point range. Brody Armstrong came off the bench and made four 3-pointers during the quarter alone. Bayler Swint added one as well as the Jackrabbits scored 19 points the quarter.

While that is not the best offensive quarter for the Jackrabbits this season, it was made even better by the fact the team held Jacksboro to zero points during this stretch.

It was not immediately noticed by everyone until later since everyone got distracted by the string of 3-point baskets swishing through the rim.

The once close game now saw Bowie comfortably in control up 33-15.

It was déjà vu from the game earlier in the week. Against Breckenridge, the Jackrabbits had held the Buckaroos scoreless in the second quarter to establish a double-digit lead. That game never got close as Bowie won by 23 points.

The Tigers were not going to lay down.

“They just kind of kept slowly coming back,” Coach Andy Atkins said. “They hit a lot of shots we hadn’t seen them consistently hit on film and they played really hard.”

Jacksboro more than doubled its first half total in the third quarter, scoring 18 points all inside the 3-point arc.

The Jackrabbits made three more 3-pointers, but not much else. Bowie still led 43-33 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Tigers were gaining.

Jacksboro continued its offensive pace. It wasn’t that the Jackrabbits were falling apart defensively, but the Tigers were making tough shots that continued to go in.

Bowie’s 3-point barrage in the first three quarters escaped the team in the fourth quarter.

Luckily, the team got some baskets inside from post players Riley Blackburn and Ryder Richey along with the team making five of its seven free throw attempts. It ended up being just enough.

Jacksboro had two chances in the final 10 seconds to try and tie up the score, but both attempts missed as the Jackrabbits escaped with the win 54-51.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.