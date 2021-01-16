Bowie hosts powerlifting meet

The powerlifting season officially started on Thursday as Bowie hosted a boy’s league meet.

With 56 competitors from six schools, the Jackrabbits finished third overall and had nine lifters finish among the top five in their weight classes, which counted toward the team total.

Nocona finished fifth overall and had five lifters score points.

Bowie had six lifters finish among the top three in their weight classes.

Bryan Arellano was the only Jackrabbits lifter who won his weight class, winning the 275 pound weight class and lifting more total weight than anyone with 1,410 total pounds.

The four lifters who finished runner-up in their weight class included Raiden Brezina in 123, Colton Covington in 132, Jesus Castillo in 198 and Sevin Buck in 242. Nathan Curry finished third in the 148 class.

The Indians had Miguel Oliveras finish first in the 123 weight class with a total of 695 pounds lifted.

The three lifters who finished third in their weight classes were Dorian Ellis in 132, Johnathan Stone in 165 and Landon Wilson in 181.

To see totals and results for all Bowie and Nocona lifters who completed all three lifts, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.