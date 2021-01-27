Bowie, Nocona girl powerlifters compete

The Bowie and Nocona girls powerlifting teams competed at Ponder on Thursday.

The Lady Rabbits finished first out of eight schools that competed, finishing one point better than Alvord with 11 lifters finishing in the top five of their weight classes.

The Lady Indians finished fifth overall with four lifters finishing in the top five of their weight classes.

Bowie had three girls finish first in their weight classes.

Laisha Johnson won the 114 pound weight class with a 595 pound total. Katie Boyles won the 198 pound weight class with a total of 775 pounds.

Kerstin Kindsfather won the 181 pound weight class with a total of 835 pounds. Not only was it 120 pounds more than second place, it was only five pounds short of the highest total in the entire meet.

Other lifters who scored for the Lady Rabbits included Jessie Henry, Emma Skinner, Mayci Metzler, Kinley Russell, Brooke Keith, Ashley Aguirre, Meridythe Metzler and Jordan Vaught.

For Nocona Paige James finished the highest in her class. James placed second in the 259 pound class with a total of 635 pounds.

Natalie Pirkey and Keegan Norman each finished third. Pirkey had a total of 620 pounds in the 132 pound weight class. Norman had a total of 470 pounds in the 181 pound weight class.

Olivia Six finished right behind Norman in fourth place in the 181 pound weight class with a total of 465 pounds.

