Bowie shoots past Henrietta

The Bowie Lady Rabbits annihilated Henrietta at home on Tuesday in a game they never trailed.

Bowie won 56-13 thanks to lights out defense and some hot 3-point shooting from Camberley Gunter.

The senior made seven 3-pointers and finished with a game high 23 points to help spark Lady Rabbit’s offense throughout the game.

Bowie’s full-court press and trapping defense caused issues for the Lady Cats. Even when Henrietta navigated it and tried to set up its half court offense, the Lady Rabbits still jumped passing lanes and contested every shot.

Right from the start Bowie’s offense got a jolt from Gunter, who made four 3-pointers in the first quarter without a miss. The Lady Rabbits led 15-1 heading into the second quarter.

More Bowie players got in on the act scoring in the second quarter as the game picked up in pace. Henrietta made its first field goal during this time and in turn had its most successful offensive stretch scoring nine points.

It was no match for the Lady Rabbits, with seven players combined to score 22 points, upping their lead to 37-10 at halftime.

The second half saw Bowie’s offense cool down a bit with the game already in hand. The team only scored eight points in the third quarter, with six coming from Gunter, including a last second 3-pointer at the buzzer that capped off her scoring for the night.

The Lady Rabbits did a little better in the fourth quarter scoring 11 points as they wrapped up the victory. The team allowed only three points to be scored from the Lady Cats in the entire second half as Bowie won 56-13.

