Brief agenda of business awaits commissioners

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Jan. 11 in the courthouse annex.

A brief agenda of business awaits the court centered on precinct requests and bids.

The court will review a replat in precinct two Lakeside Country Club Subdivision for lots one, two and 13. Precinct three will seek to enter the Ron Seinus property on Rock Springs School Road to clear a fence row.

Bids will be opened for a used backhoe in precinct one, while the court will consider going out for sealed bids for unleaded gas and off-road diesel fuel, along with sealed bids for rock hauling by the hour or ton.

The consent agenda of bills, payroll, minutes and reports, plus public comments fills out the agenda.