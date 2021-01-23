Changing the guard: New county, district clerks bring experience

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County has two new faces serving as custodian of its governmental and court records as 2021 opens, as Kim Jones took the oath of office for county clerk and Robin Woods became the new 97th District Clerk.

Both women replaced longtime clerks who retired as 2020 came to an end. Glenda Henson retired from county clerk after 16 years and Lesia Darden as district clerk for the past 17 years.

Jones started work as a clerk in the office in 2006, ironically six months before Henson. When named to this post she was chief deputy. She will finish out the nearly two years left on the term, afterwhich Jones can run for the office.

Robin Woods is a home town girl from Nocona who graduated from Nocona High School in 1979. She and her first husband operated R-B’s Food Stores in Henrietta and Nocona for 17 years as they raised two children.

The couple divorced and she later married John Woods 14 years ago.

Prior to coming to work in the clerk’s office in 2018, Woods had spent 16 years at Legend Bank as vault teller and senior teller at the Nocona branch.

