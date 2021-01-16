Clean-up, repair begins on Lamb, Nelson Streets 01/16/2021 NEWS 0 City crews began work Wednesday on Lamb and Nelson Street where major flooding closed a section of Lamb more than two years ago. The crew removed part of the street surface and debris in the culvert area. (Photo by Barbara Green) Initial clean-up work began Wednesday on the collapsed drainage culverts at Lamb and Nelson Streets. The Bowie City Council Monday gave approval for $50,000 of infrastructure funds to begin the repairs. These culverts run under Lamb Street, a street closed for more than two years due to the damage. Public Works Director Stony Lowrance said a portion of the drainage will remain to allow water flow, but a contractor will use an excavator to remove tree limbs, concrete and other debris so the culvert repair can begin. The council asked for more cost estimates. (Photo by Barbara Green)
