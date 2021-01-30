Commissioners to meet Monday in called session

Election topics fill the two-item called meeting agenda of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court meeting at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1.

The court will canvass the results from the Texas House District 68 election. That will be followed by consideration of consolidating vote centers for the runoff election early voting and election day to the regular four locations set up across the county. Those locations include the Nocona Community Center, Saint Jo Civic Center, Montague County Annex and Bowie Bible Baptist Church.