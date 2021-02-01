County to call special election for District 68

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8 in the courthouse annex.

The only item on the agenda is an order to call the election for the 2021 special election for House District 68. This past week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation called the election for Jan. 23 to fill the Texas House seat presently filled by Drew Springer, who recently won the runoff election for Texas Senate District 30. He was elected to another House term in the November election.