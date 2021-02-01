County youth fair welcome 228 exhibitors

The 2021 Montague County Youth Fair will welcome a smaller number of exhibitors as the Jan. 7-9 show is conducted with a new set of COVID-19 safety protocols.

The deadline to register for the fair arrived last week with a total of 228 exhibitors reported show committee officials with 695 entries. This compares to the 2019 fair where 313 exhibitors registered with 906 entries.

Students from across Montague County will be competing to win the coveted blue ribbon for best of show and a chance to make the premium sale.

Several of the major stock shows including Fort Worth have been cancelled or were pending due to the virus and related restrictions, which was expected to have an impact on other shows.

The county fair has implemented new safety protocols and changes in the premium sale to accommodate the virus concerns.

