Dansby is new Bowie softball coach

As January ends, softball practices have started for Bowie, with the first scrimmage scheduled for the end of the month.

Lost in the fog of the start of sports in early August was the hiring of new head softball coach Michael Dansby.

Coming in with 20 years of coaching experience and stops at Lake Worth, W.T. White and Terrell, Dansby chose to pursue the Bowie job because of the rich history he saw first hand playing those teams in the early 2000s, with the 2000 team making it to the 3A state tournament.

He replaces Brant Farris, who spent 11 years at Bowie first helping coach baseball before taking the head softball position in 2016. Farris decided to step away from coaching when an opportunity came up he could not pass up.

Dansby said Farris got him up to speed quick, meeting the players and showing the summer program so he could pass him the baton and let him take over.

Dansby describes himself as energetic, enthusiastic, driven and passionate. One of the quotes he lives by is, “Early is on time, on time is late and late is wasting time.”

