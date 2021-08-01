July 29, 1942 – January 6, 2021

BOWIE – David Abraham Drager, 78, Bowie, TX died Jan. 6, 2021 in Dallas, TX.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16, at the Saint Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie, with the Rev. Larry Knobloch officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Drager was born July 29, 1942 in Clovis, NM to Adolf and Bertha (Cooper) Drager. As a young man, he served his country in the United States Army. David married Vonita Henzen on April 7, 1963 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hereford. He was a member of the Saint Peter Lutheran Church for 15 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lillian Batenhorst and brother, George Drager.

He is survived by his wife, Vonita Drager, Bowie; daughter, Darlene Geis, Bowie; son, Anthony David Drager, Bowie; brother, Paul Drager, Plainview; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of David to the Saint Peter Lutheran Church Building Fund at P.O. Box 133, Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.