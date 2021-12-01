October 23, 1949 – January 6, 2021

BOWIE – Our beloved brother, Delbert Lowell Woolf, 71, passed away Jan. 6, 2021 at Wise Regional Hospital in Decatur, TX.

A memorial will take place at a later date for family and friends.

Delbert was born Oct. 23, 1949 in Bowie to Trusten and Wanda (Wells) Woolf. As a young man, Delbert served with the Texas Army National Guard Reserve. Delbert was employed with United Super Markets in the locations of Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, and Graham from 1975 to 2005, when he retired after completing 30 years of service with the company. His interest was playing golf and he enjoyed golfing with many friends locally.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Trusten B. Woolf and Wanda M. Woolf, Bowie.

Delbert is survived by his brother, Michael C. Woolf and wife, Ellen, Ruidoso, NM; sisters, Janis Lawdermilk and husband, David, Bowie, and Lois Harris and husband, Ralph, Bowie; six nieces and 12 great-nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

