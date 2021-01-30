Despite no banquet Bowie Chamber presents awards

While the Bowie Chamber of Commerce followed the action of many other organizations and cancelled its annual awards banquet, the board decided to move forward with the awards doing what it called “virtual awards” presented to community leaders for their activities.

Board President Kory Hooks and several other directors surprised the recipients by appearing at their businesses or home.

The late Nan Park received the 2020 Frances Brite Citizen of the Year Award, which was presented to her sister, Jean Angove and her nephew, Ray Angove. Hooks said with this award they recognize Park’s loyalty and commitment to a “Better Bowie,” the citizens and merchants she supported and showcased as often as possible.

Jean Angove accepted the Frances Brite Citizen of the Year Award for her late sister, Nan Park show in the photo. (Photo by Cindy Roller)

Other awards presented included Business of the Year, New Member of the Year and two Community Support Awards. See all the photos in the weekend Bowie News.