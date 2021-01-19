August 17, 1940 – January 15, 2021

NOCONA – Doie Allen, 80, died on Jan. 15, 2021 in Nocona, TX.

There was a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Nocona Cemetery officiated by Dr. Scott Hamilton.

Pallbearers were his grandchildren, Bob Langford and Dr. Brent Meridith. Honorary pallbearers were the Jean’s Men’s Bible Class, Jeff Roberts, Greg Mahotchi and Gary Hunter.

Allen was born on Aug. 17, 1940 in Spanish Fort to Clarence and Eunice Richardson Allen. He married Peggy Hurley on Aug. 31, 1968 in Roosevelt, OK. He was a member of Bonita Baptist Church, a Past Master of Saint Jo Masonic Lodge# 483 A.F. and A.M., Maskat Shrine in Wichita Falls and a founding member of Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona. He worked mostly in the oil field having his own business.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Allen, Nocona; daughter, Stacy Gamblin, Bowie; sisters, Alice Harper, Bowie, Minnie Walker, Ringgold, Joan Tettleton, Nocona and Barbara Ice, Bonita; brother, David Allen, Nocona and four grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Lucky Paws Animal Shelter, PO Box 595, Nocona 76255 or Meals on Wheels, Carpenter’s Shop, 400 Boston, Nocona, TX 76255.