December 9, 1954 – January 16, 2021

COPPELL – Douglas J. “Doug” Miller, 66, died on Jan. 16, 2021 in Nocona, TX.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 at Center Point Cemetery in Montague County.

Miller was born on Dec. 9, 1954 to Joseph and Naomi Bishop Miller. He was a hard worker all of his life owning a construction business. He married the love of his life, Susie Newsom on Dec. 8, 1973 in Wichita Falls.

He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Naomi Miller; wife, Susie Miller, Coppell; sons, Douglas Joe Miller Jr., Coppell, Richard Allen Miller, Coppell; sister, Darla Atkinson, Carrollton, TX; brother, Jim Miller, Lake Charles, LA and four grandchildren.