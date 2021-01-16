Early voting ends at 5 p.m. on Tuesday

Voters in the Texas House District 68 have through 5 p.m. Jan. 19 to vote early in the Jan. 23 special election.

Early voting locations are set up at the Montague County Annex Community Room, H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bowie Bible Baptist Church. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Although Jan. 18 is a county holiday, the early voting locations will be open on Monday.

Four Republicans John Berry, Jacksboro; Jason Brinkley, Gainesville; Craig Carter, Nocona and David Spiller, Jacksboro. The lone Democrat in the race is Charles D. Gregory, Childress.