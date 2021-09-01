Early voting opens Monday for District 68 seat

Early voting for the Jan. 23 special election to fill the District 68 Texas House of Representative seat opens Monday and continues through Jan. 19.

Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said early voting will be at the same locations as the most recent elections. They include: Montague County Annex Community Room, H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bowie Bible Baptist Church, 1400 State Highway 59N.

Ballots may be cast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday during early voting.

The deadline to submit an application for an absentee balloting is 5 p.m. Jan. 12 in order to make the upcoming vote.

Those eligible to vote absentee are registered voters over the age of 65, disabled, out of the county or confinement to jail.

Find the forms for applying for absentee balloting on the county website: co.montague.tx.us or call the county elections administrator’s office at 894-2540.

