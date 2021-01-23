Election day is Jan. 23

Just a reminder that Jan. 23 is election day in Texas House District 68 which includes Montague County.

Voters will select from four Republicans and one Democrat to fill the vacancy after Drew Springer was elected to fill Texas Senate District 30.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at four locations across Montague County.

The locations are: Montague County Annex Community Room, H.J. Justin Community Room in Nocona, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bowie Bible Baptist Church.

Candidates are Democrat Charles D. Gregory, Childress; Republicans, John Berry, Jacksboro; Jason Brinkley, Gainesville; Craig Carter, Nocona and David Spiller, Jacksboro.