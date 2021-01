December 11, 1945 – January 9, 2021

BOWIE – Elizabeth Marie Weatherly, 75 died Jan. 9, 2021 in Bowie, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation, arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Weatherly was born Dec. 11, 1945 in Dallas to William Lee and Effie (Nelson) Collingsworth. She worked as a waitress in Bowie.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Weatherly, Bowie.