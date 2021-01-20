Enlow contract extended 1 year; new admin. building approved

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie Independent School District Trustees offered Superintendent Blake Enlow a one-year extension on his contract following his evaluation during Monday night’s meeting.

The board also accepted a recommendation from the facilities committee to demolish the tornado-damaged administration building and construct a new one on school property at Nelson and Rock Streets.

Enlow has been superintendent since May 2019 after serving as principal at the elementary and high school. Trustees conducted their evaluation for almost an hour, before inviting Enlow in for discussion during the closed session. He was offered a one-year extension on his contract continuing its three-year term.

The school administration building located on Wichita Street received extensive damage during the May 2020 tornado. The staff moved out and relocated to space at the intermediate school.

Last month, Enlow asked the board to name a facilities committee to assist with developing a recommendation. The board had discussed demolishing the building and selling the land, along with building at a new location.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.