Father/daughter dance planned Jan. 30

01/09/2021 COUNTY LIFE 0

Freedom Life Church and the Bowie Community Center present the 9th annual Father/Daughter Dance on Jan. 30.
Theme for this year’s dance is “Under the Big Top Circus Night.” The dance will be from 7 to 9 p.m. and admission is free.
There will be a deejay and refreshments will be provided. A photographer will be on site with packages available. Dress clothes appropriate.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes