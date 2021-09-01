Father/daughter dance planned Jan. 30

Freedom Life Church and the Bowie Community Center present the 9th annual Father/Daughter Dance on Jan. 30.
Theme for this year’s dance is “Under the Big Top Circus Night.” The dance will be from 7 to 9 p.m. and admission is free.
There will be a deejay and refreshments will be provided. A photographer will be on site with packages available. Dress clothes appropriate.
