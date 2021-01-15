August 19, 1950 – January 13, 2021

NOCONA – Frances Marie Lavy Pults, 70, died on Jan. 13, 2021 in Decatur, TX.

There was a vigil service at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Jerry Woods Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Nocona for family officiated by Father Albert Francis. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery for the public. Pallbearers will be Jim Roberts, Dirk Mitchell, Holt Mitchell, Cody Shoemaker, Clint Grose and Jimmy Bussey.

Pults was born on Aug. 19, 1950 in Henrietta to Maxey D. and Olena Newsom Lavy.

She is preceded in death by her father, sisters, Cynthia Lavy, Joyce Hardee and brothers, Harold and Jerry Lavy.

She is survived by her mother, Olena Perkins; husband, Richard Pults, Nocona; children, Lana Roberts, Nocona, Tammie Kupper, Gainesville, Jimmy Dan Pribble, NC; sisters, Barbara McFadden, Elaine Grose, Linda Coffey and Melba Martin; brothers, Don Lavy, Leon Lavy, Johnny Lavy, Robert Lavy, Tommy Lavy, G.W. Perkins Jr., Delbert Don Perkins and Billy Wayne Perkins; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Nocona High School Booster Club or St. Joseph’s Catholic Altar Society.