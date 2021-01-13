Girls Roundup

Gold-Burg vs Forestburg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears beat Forestburg at home on Friday night to shake off a tough loss earlier in the week.

The Lady Bears beat the Lady Horns 47-38 thanks to a high scoring fourth quarter.

The two teams battled for three quarters and Gold-Burg led only 27-25 heading into the final period. From there, the Lady Bears closed out the game with a barrage of free throws, making enough to pull away comfortably.

Kelly Contreras led the team with 13 points while Taylor Lyons scored 11.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was excited her how her team played overall.

“We were able to shut down the inside game which was our number one goal,” Cromleigh said. “We also slowed down their fast breaks.”

For Forestburg, Faith Moore led the team with 16 points and three 3-pointers. Athena Britain was second with eight points.

Gold-Burg is next scheduled to play at Slidell at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15. The Lady Horns are next scheduled to host Bellevue at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Bellevue vs Saint Jo

The Bellevue Lady Eagles won at Saint Jo on Friday.

The Lady Eagles won in a one-sided game 66-9.

Bellevue scored most of the points in the first quarter and played its starters for only the first half. Austin Fored led the team with 18 points and Kaylee Trail was second with 16 points.

Coach John McGee was pleased with what he saw.

“We played really great defense and I was pleased with them being able to transition from one thing to another,” McGee said. “I believe we are peaking at the right time and I’m really proud of the girls.”

The Lady Panthers are next scheduled to play Slidell at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 at home. The Lady Eagles are next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Forestburg.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a disappointing game at Midway on Friday night.

The Lady Falcons took a one-sided game 66-26 against the Lady Bulldogs team that just did not play well overall.

“If it could go wrong it did,” Coach Jeannie Carpenter said. “We struggled to handle the ball and couldn’t get any shots to fall. Their defense shut down our scorers. They are a good team, but the score should not have been what it was.”

Emily Carpenter and Carmen Gomez each led the team with eight points.

It’s a sour note to happen at this time.

The team will spend this week in quarantine, missing games and practice time.

Prairie Valley makes up this week’s cancelation against Gold-Burg at 11 a.m. on Jan. 23 at home.