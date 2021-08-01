March 5, 1928 – January 5, 2021

NOCONA – Gloria June (Shields) Dickerman, 92, Nocona, TX died Jan. 5, 2021.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2021 at Restland Cemetery in Gatesville. The visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

Dickerman was born on March 5, 1928 in Bulcher to Jesse M. and Frankye Burks Shields. She attended school in Bulcher, graduating from Saint Jo where she was a member of the volleyball team. She attended business school in Gainesville where she met and married Charles F. Dickerman. She worked for the Army and Air Force Exchange at Fort Hood.

Dickerman served as president of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Electra, a member of the Electra PTA, member of the Fort Hood Exchange Bowling league in Killeen, TX, member of the Gatesville Chapter, Saint Jo chapter of Eastern Star, and Saint Jo Rodeo Club. Dickerman also was a member of the First Methodist Church of Saint Jo.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles F. Dickerman, twin brothers, Ronald Dean Shields and Donald Gene Shields and two grandsons.

She is survived by her son, Charles R. Dickerman, Parrish, FL.; daughters; Gloria Bailey, Fort Worth; Donna Lewis, Gatesville and Debbie Cleveland, Austin; 10 grandchildren and 17 great children.