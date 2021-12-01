January 2, 1946 – January 6, 2021

NOCONA – Herbert Wayne Shelton, 75, Nocona, TX died Jan. 6, 2021.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Shelton was born on Jan. 2, 1946 to Herbert and Gladys (Farmer) Shelton in Corbin, KY. He married Sally June (Henry) Shelton on Aug. 7, 1972 in Phoenix, AZ. He was a gospel singer and songwriter.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Shelton, Nocona; son, Eric Shelton, Killeen; daughter, Crystal Shelton, Nocona; sister, Shirley; brother, Jerry; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.