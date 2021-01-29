May 6, 1941 – January 25, 2021

BOWIE – James “Dickie” Rodgers, 79, Bowie, TX, passed away Jan. 25, 2021 in Nocona, TX.

A memorial visitation took place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie on Jan. 29.

Dickie was “born in a barn” on May 6, 1941 in Red River County to James and Ruby (Roberts) Rodgers. Dickie served his country in the United States Navy as a radar man from 1959 to 1962, stationed off the coast of Cuba at the Bay of Pigs on the U.S.S. Thomaston. On Nov. 2, 1963 he married Janell Whittington.

After the navy, he worked for McCullough Tools and Kerr-McGee in Hobbs, NM. In 1971, Dickie started at Cities Service, which later became Dynagy Midstream Services, and worked there until his retirement in 1999. Post-retirement, he worked part-time for ThermaGas and Enterprise Rental.

Dickie’s true passion was spending time with his grandsons. He always put family first and cherished time with his cousins and extended family. He enjoyed traveling with his family, fishing, reading and doing crossword puzzles. He was a do-it-yourself person and always fixed it himself, whether it was cars, mowers or home projects.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby Rodgers.

Dickie is survived by his wife, Janell Rodgers, Bowie; children, Kendall Rodgers and wife, Susan, Tennessee, Kristy Rodgers, Dallas and Kelly Durham and husband, Brian, Bowie; grandchildren, Brock and Brice Durham, Bowie; sisters, Jann Dunham and husband, Mickey, Hobbs, NM and Gail Evans, MO and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Dickie to the Bowie Mission, 201 E. Greenwood Bowie, TX 76230 or the Saint Jo Education Foundation c/o Saint Jo Independent School District at Drawer L, Saint Jo, TX 76265.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

