October 27, 1934 – January 19, 2021

DUNCAN – James Gordon McKinley, 86, died on Jan. 19, 2021 in Duncan Regional Hospital, Duncan, OK.

There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2021 at Terral Cemetery in Terral.

McKinley was born in Terral, OK on Oct. 27, 1934 to Gracie Pauline (Jackson) McKinley and John Gordon McKinley. He was raised primarily by his grandparents, John F. Jackson and Dessie Jackson in Terral. He went to school in Terral except for one plus year in Illinois, while living with his father. He spent over 10 years in the Navy and it was the pride of his life to serve his country. McKinley married Sue Harrison of Terral on Nov. 16, 1966 in Durant. Over the years they lived in Oklahoma City, OK, Ardmore, OK, Salt Lake City, UT, Austin and Houston while he pursued a career in trucking.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

McKinley is survived by his wife, Sue; sister, Paula Whitsett, Conway, AR and Manya Reid and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Jeffco Helping Hands Food Pantry, 100 Circle Dr, Waurika, OK 73573.