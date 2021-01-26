January 3, 1939 – January 23, 2021

BOWIE – Kenneth Ribble Smith, 82, died Jan. 23, 2021 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Greg Biggs officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery on Wednesday.

Smith was born Jan. 3, 1939 in Hughes Springs to W.T. “Budo” and Ludie (Vaugh) Smith. On Jan. 15, 1961 he married Alyce Pearl Dudley in Lubbock. He owned and operated Smith Diesel Repair from 1971 to 2003 in Bowie.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Alyce Smith, parents, Budo and Ludie Smith, brother, Don Smith and sister Delois, Price.

He is survived by his sons, Todd Smith and Chad Smith; brothers, Robert Smith and Jody Smith; sisters, Doris Wacasey, Debra Dozier, Shirley Brown and Mary Bunch; two grandsons; two great-granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.