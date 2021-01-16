Lady Horns beat Saint Jo

The Forestburg Lady Horns won against rival Saint Jo at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Horns won the low scoring game 34-23.

Forestburg got its offense rolling early, getting the ball inside where Morgan Miller used her size to score despite the Lady Panthers bringing help.

Saint Jo drew a couple of free throw attempts and made one basket, but could not keep up early on.

Miller scored 10 points as the Lady Horns led 14-6 after the first quarter.

The second quarter was more low scoring for both sides. Only one basket had been scored from both teams until the final two minutes.

Shaden Johnson scored another basket for the Lady Panthers to get their total to double-digits, but Forestburg scored five points, including a 3-pointer from Faith Moore, to keep the lead comfortable up 21-10 at halftime.

The Lady Horns tried to shake things up by pressing Saint Jo to start the second half.

The Lady Panthers were ready and quickly forced Forestburg to get out of the defense.

Saint Jo’s defense did another good job on defense in the third quarter, holding the Lady Horns to only four points. On offense, the Lady Panthers started to exploit some of the open spaces in Forestburg’s zone defense and continuously made shots.

Johnson scored five of the team’s nine points to cut the lead to 25-19 heading into the final quarter with some momentum despite trailing.

The Lady Horns started the fourth quarter with Miller sitting out briefly due to a fall in the third quarter where she hurt her knee. While she was only briefly out for two minutes, Moore hit a 3-pointer push the team’s lead up to 28-19.

Saint Jo scored the next two baskets in a minute and a half to cut the lead to 28-23, again with the momentum and 4:40 still to play.

Miller then made a basket and would make a free throw to put Forestburg lead at 31-23 with 3:59 left to play.

The Lady Horns started trying to stall the game out to run the clock out. While the Lady Panthers were able to get the ball back several times, the shots stopped going in as valuable time ticked off the clock.

Forestburg made three free throws down the stretch to get the final score, winning 34-23.

