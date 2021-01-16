Lady Indians win at Holliday 58-57

ns won a close game at Holliday on Tuesday to finish the first round of district undefeated.

The Lady Indians won by the narrowest of margins 58-57, though a 3-pointer at the buzzer from the Lady Eagles was what made the final score so tight.

Nocona started off the game great, making three 3-pointers and pushing the ball in transition. Stephanie Gutierrez was the benefactor of running hard in transition, leading the team with eight points. Thanks to some shut down defense, the Lady Indians led 20-9 after the first quarter.

The second quarter was much more competitive. Holliday’s offense woke up and started making shots and getting to the free throw line. The team more than doubled it’s first quarter score, totaling 22 points to get back into the game.

Things would have looked rough, but Nocona’s offense kept rolling like it did in the first quarter, but in different ways. The team leaned heavy on senior Averee Kleinhans.

After making two 3-pointers in the first quarter, Kleinhans battered her way to the basket and racked up a lot of tough layups and free throws. She scored 12 of the team’s 19 points to keep the Lady Indians lead 39-31 at halftime.

The third quarter was less high scoring, but just as competitive. The Lady Eagles scored 12 points in several different ways and were rolling.

Nocona mostly continued to lean on Kleinhans. She knocked in two 3-pointers and scored 10 of her teams 12 points in the quarter to keep the Lady Indians lead, but Holliday was not far behind 51-44.

The fourth quarter was a nail biter for Nocona as the team just tried to hold on. No one was making anything and free throw attempts were not going in. Kleinhans was the only person who scored in any points in the quarter and it was just seven points.

The Lady Eagles were closing, but just ran out of time, as the Lady Indians just survived winning 58-57.

