Lady Rabbits run out of steam at Holliday

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a tough game at Holliday on Friday to lose their second district game.

The Lady Eagles pulled away in the final minutes of a close a game to win 66-56.

The beginning of the game saw the Lady Rabbits come out shooting great from beyond the arc. Against Holliday’s zone defense, Bowie made four 3-pointers.

The Lady Rabbits were trying to show different looks on defense from possession to possession, sometime pressing and sometimes not. What the Lady Eagles did establish was grabbing offensive rebounds.

This created multiple chances, including high percentage shots around the rim as Holliday’s size on the front line proved to be a problem.

It was a close first half. Bowie trailed 19-16 after the first quarter and fell a little further behind at halftime 36-31.

The Lady Rabbits found more lanes to the basket in the third quarter as the game picked up in intensity a bit. Bowie would tie the score or get within one, but multiple times the Lady Eagles would come right back and make a crucial 3-pointer to gain momentum right back.

The game was still close heading into the fourth quarter, with the Lady Rabbits hanging around trailing 51-47.

Bowie started to try and press on defense, cutting the lead to 51-49 early in the quarter. Unfortunately, Holliday did a good job of avoiding crucial mistakes and forcing fouls. Even when the action got crazy with a loose ball, the Lady Eagles always seemed to come out on top during this time.

Maybe because the defense wore them out or because the game was slipping away, but Bowie’s offense struggled to make any baskets in the quarter. The Lady Rabbits did get to the free throw line seven times and made them all, but only made one basket.

It wasn’t enough to keep up with the Lady Eagles, whose lead grew to eight and then 10 points during the quarter.

With both of Bowie’s leading scorers Abbi Gamblin and Jayci Logan fouling out in the final two minutes, there was little hope left.

Holliday made enough free throws down the stretch to win by double-digits 66-56.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.