Lady Rabbits win 38-21

The Bowie Lady Rabbits stayed undefeated in district play with a win at Henrietta on Saturday.

The Lady Rabbits won a low scoring contest 38-21 in a game they led from the beginning.

Bowie jumped out to a big lead thanks to its stifling press defense. The Lady Rabbits went up 17-3 in the first quarter and never looked back.

While the offense slowed down the rest of the game for Bowie, its defense limited the Lady Bearcats to only nine points through the first three quarters.

Up 32-9 heading into the fourth quarter, it was kind of a down finish for the Lady Rabbits. Henrietta more than doubled its score while Bowie’s offense continued to struggle, scoring only six points.

With the win already secured, it did not affect much as the Lady Rabbits won 38-21.

Abbi Gamblin led the team with 13 points and four steals while making all six of her free throws. Jayci Logan and Camberley Gunter each scored eight points, while Logan led the team with eight rebounds. Taygon Jones led the team with three assists.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.