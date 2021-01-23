Lady Rabbits win 62-32 against Breckenridge

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a happy senior night with a blowout win against Breckenridge on Tuesday.

The Lady Rabbits won 62-32 thanks in large part to a big third quarter.

Bowie started off the game well in the first quarter. The offense relentlessly drove to the basket and either scored or were sent to the free throw line where the team made six of its eight attempts.

On defense, the Lady Rabbits press and trap forced turnovers in the half court, but not many could be transitioned into easy points on the fast break. They did stifle the Lady Bucks from doing much in the first quarter as Bowie led 16-4 in the first quarter.

Brekenridge started to get a handle on breaking the press and capitalizing on some of the chances that came when players broke through. The Lady Bucks made three 3-pointers and actually outscored the Lady Rabbits during the quarter 15-12 thanks to an impressive full-court heave at the buzzer that banked into the basket.

Bowie’s lead had shrunk to 28-19 heading into halftime and Breckenridge felt like it might stick around all game and give the Lady Rabbits a harder challenge than expected.

The two teams exchanged two quick baskets in the opening minutes of the third. Out of nowhere Bowie switched its defense from a trapping press to man-to-man press.

The sudden switch seemed to confuse the Lady Bucks who quickly called a timeout. Expecting that, the Lady Rabbits switched back to trapping although with slight adjustments from their usual system.

Immediately, Bowie’s press started causing chaos for Breckenridge. Steals and deflections led to great transition opportunities on offense and the Lady Rabbits. The physicality of the game seemed to double and the Lady Bucks had trouble establishing any type of offense.

This led to shots going in on offense for Bowie even outside of transition opportunities as everything was going the Lady Rabbits way.

With the third quarter coming to a close, Bowie nearly doubled its scoring output in the first half. The game was in hand with the lead up to 55-27 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Rabbits emptied their bench in the fourth quarter and the shots dried up a bit as the intensity waned with the game in hand. Bowie coasted to the finish with the final score 62-32.

