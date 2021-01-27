Lady Rabbits win on road

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won a tough game at Jacksboro on Friday despite being in firm control from the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Rabbits won 44-30 in a game they dominated on defense, but never truly got going on offense despite many chances thanks to forcing 25 turnovers and gathering 17 steals.

The first quarter was slow going for Bowie. The Lady Tigers press defense and physical play inside made it tough for the Lady Rabbits.

Bowie had a late run in the quarter to give the team the lead 9-5.

The second quarter saw the Lady Rabbits offense pick things up offensively and start to pull away.

Bowie had five different players score at least one point during this time as the team totaled 15 points.

The defensive press the Lady Rabbits ran against Jacksboro was slightly tweaked and continued to cause havoc, stifling the Lady Tigers and only allowing five points in the quarter again.

Bowie led 24-10 at halftime and was in control.

The third quarter saw the Lady Rabbits struggle to score on offense. Only two baskets were scored during the quarter as Bowie’s offense hit a bit of a snag.

Still, the team was in control as Jacksboro only scored six points in the quarter. The Lady Rabbits led 33-16 heading into the final quarter.

The Lady Tigers finally found some life with their backs against the wall. The team almost doubled its three quarter total in the fourth quarter.

It wasn’t enough to get back in the game or threaten Bowie. The Lady Rabbits offense played a bit better in the fourth quarter.

Despite giving up 14 points, Bowie was not far behind scoring 11 points, enough to earn the double-digit win 44-30.

